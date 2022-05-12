Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 72,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,622. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

