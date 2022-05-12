Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,475 ($18.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,375 ($16.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,304.67.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

