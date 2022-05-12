PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 54,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.