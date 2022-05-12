Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.80% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $271,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

