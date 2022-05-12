PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,934 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

