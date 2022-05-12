Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of QUAD opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.55.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter.
About Quad/Graphics (Get Rating)
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quad/Graphics (QUAD)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.