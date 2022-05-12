Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

