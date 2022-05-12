QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,443. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

