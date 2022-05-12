QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0036

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $3,920.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

