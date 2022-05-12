QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QMCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 62,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuoteMedia (QMCI)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.