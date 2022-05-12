QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QMCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 62,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

