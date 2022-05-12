Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 32,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,848. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 293,342 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.