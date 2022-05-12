Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.70 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

