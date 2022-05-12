Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 279.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

RDN opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

