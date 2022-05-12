Radio Caca Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00552877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.31 or 2.00636662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.36 or 0.07052235 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

