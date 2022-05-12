Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,296 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,672 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. 47,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.