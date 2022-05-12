Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 922,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,384,762. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

