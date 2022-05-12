Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. 1,326,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,588,654. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $280.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.