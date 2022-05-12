Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,319,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. 63,412,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,573,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

