Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $160.50 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $160,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 659,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 11,526,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

