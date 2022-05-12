Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after buying an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.53. 21,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

