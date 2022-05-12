Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $18.69 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 44,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,227. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

