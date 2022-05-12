Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $186.68 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,568 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $186,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,744. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

