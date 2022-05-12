Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $212.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 690,369 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Marvell Technology worth $212,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134,871. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -97.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

