Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $31.67 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Progressive worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Progressive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $107.87. 2,404,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

