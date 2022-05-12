Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

