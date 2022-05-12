Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.00. 533,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $165.55 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

