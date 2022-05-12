Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,983 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $39,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,891 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

