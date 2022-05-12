Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of MKS Instruments worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MKS Instruments by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. 506,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

