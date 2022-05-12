Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,967 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Teradyne worth $99,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.78.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.