Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

SBNY traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,558. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day moving average is $308.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

