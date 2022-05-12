Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 30,526 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 14,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. 494,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.