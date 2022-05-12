RAI Finance (SOFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

