Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 316.48% and a negative return on equity of 177.70%.

RPID traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 2,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,768. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

