RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%.

RAPT traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 13,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,492. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $348.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,662 shares of company stock worth $319,891. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.