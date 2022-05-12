Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $90.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of DVN opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

