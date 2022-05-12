Raymond James Increases goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$213.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EHMEF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Get goeasy alerts:

EHMEF traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. goeasy has a 1 year low of $82.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.