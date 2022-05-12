Raymond James Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $42.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DISH. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.46 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

