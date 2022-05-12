Raymond James Trims Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Target Price to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $14.45 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

