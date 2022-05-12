RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. RealReal has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 651,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in RealReal by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 285,775 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.