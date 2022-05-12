Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. 275,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 201,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

