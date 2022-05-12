Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXSCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS: KXSCF) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00.

5/9/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00.

4/26/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 838. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

