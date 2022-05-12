Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

