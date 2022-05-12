Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

