Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($93.15).

RKT opened at GBX 6,382 ($78.68) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,964.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,090.12. The company has a market capitalization of £45.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,418.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

