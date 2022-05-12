Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

RDEIY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

