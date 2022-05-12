Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

RDFN stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $944.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

