Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:REED remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 332,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,536. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 216.23%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
REED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reed’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
