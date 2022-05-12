Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 332,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,536. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 216.23%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 242,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reed’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reed’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Reed's

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

