REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 66.2% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 647,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,727. The firm has a market cap of $853.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

