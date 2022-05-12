Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

