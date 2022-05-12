Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $48.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

