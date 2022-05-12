REPO (REPO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $199,524.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $199,524.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00562343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 1.97472040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.63 or 0.06998062 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

