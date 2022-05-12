Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

4/21/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

4/21/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 1,325,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Get Tri Pointe Homes Inc alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.