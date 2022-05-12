Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/30/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
- 4/21/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
- 4/21/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 1,325,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
